Posted 1 hour ago

Netizens think this mukbang Youtuber is the prettiest of them all!

Mukbang Youtuber Boki is gaining attention for her gorgeous visuals. 

A rising community forum post highlighted the popular Youtuber, leading to netizens stating that Boki may be one of the prettiest mukbang figures out there! 

She currently has over 3.94 million subscribers on her "Eat With Boki" Youtube channel as more netizens fall for her charms. Comments include: 


"She's so pretty ㅠㅠ"

"I like her so much. I make sure to watch her broadcasts all the time."

"Pretty and makes a lot of money? I'm jealous."

"So cute!"

"She could be a celebrity with her beauty." 

What do you think? Check out more clips of Boki and pictures below! 

sushiyong172
She's so gorgeous. Like I don't know much about her but she reminds me so much of a idol

