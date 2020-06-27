Netizens think BLACKPINK's stylist incorporated both traditional Thai and Korean clothing for Lisa's outfit in 'How You Like That'

Netizens think BLACKPINK's stylist incorporated traditional Thai clothing for Lisa in their latest release "How You Like That" and they are loving the inclusivity.



On June 27th, a post on a popular online community has gained attention for speculating that the group's styling team has put together traditional Thai and Korean clothing for the member Lisa's outfit. Netizens were already in love with modernized 'hanbok' (traditional Korean clothing) outfits in M/V for "How You Like That" and exclusive comeback stage on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. But they are now loving BLACKPINK's comeback concept even more after the original poster shared he thinks Lisa's skirt is a re-envisioned traditional Thai clothing 'chut Thai'. In the post, he says, "I'm not saying it's the exact same skirt but her skirt pattern really seems like traditional Thai clothing. I just wanted to say their styling team really put a lot of effort into their comeback."



Some of the comments include: "Omg I love the idea! The stylist really worked hard to respect both cultures.", "Hmm, are you sure about that? It doesn't seem like it", "I think this is the best era for Lisa. She looks stunning in every single frame I can't even", "Is this official? I don't think the other members were wearing hanbok for their bottoms either but if it's true props to the team.", "Wow, I love how considerate they are when styling each member."

