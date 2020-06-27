BLACKPINK return with an epic performance of 'How You Like That' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

BLACKPINK have returned with a once in a lifetime comeback stage, on the June 26/27 broadcast of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

The group's appearance on the NBC late night show marks a very special milestone, as BLACKPINK have now become the first ever K-Pop girl group to appear on 'Fallon'. On this day, the ladies performed their comeback pre-release single "How You Like That" for the first time ever, just a day after dropping the single earlier on June 26.

Not to mention, the girls had a fun time trying out the 'Try Not to Laugh Challenge' with Jimmy over a video call, which you can check out below!

How you like that epic comeback stage, Blinks?