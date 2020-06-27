28

BLACKPINK return with an epic performance of 'How You Like That' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

BLACKPINK have returned with a once in a lifetime comeback stage, on the June 26/27 broadcast of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

The group's appearance on the NBC late night show marks a very special milestone, as BLACKPINK have now become the first ever K-Pop girl group to appear on 'Fallon'. On this day, the ladies performed their comeback pre-release single "How You Like That" for the first time ever, just a day after dropping the single earlier on June 26. 

Not to mention, the girls had a fun time trying out the 'Try Not to Laugh Challenge' with Jimmy over a video call, which you can check out below!

How you like that epic comeback stage, Blinks?

armyblink1312 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

Wow great for the girls plus they already have 70m views within 24hrs hahaha... congrats blinks are really hungry for this comeback, im happy for the girls! army/blink here

gookr1,865 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i think we can all agree blackpink need a new choreographer. like the potential they have is so insane, but idk what the hell yg was thinking giving them this song with an awful chorus and forgettable choreo. i feel like if yg let the girls participate more, their comebacks would blow people out of the water. i'll give a simple example just imagine lisa's take on choreo, just imagine how much more intricate and different it would be.

