News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Netizens congratulate Taecyeon on his relationship and express their praise for his kind personality

Netizens are showering their congratulations and well wishes on 2PM's Taecyeon after it was revealed that he is in a relationship. 

The popular idol and actor surprised fans with news of his relationship earlier today with a beautiful non-celebrity. Fans are congratulating him, saying: 

"I wonder who that woman is. Either way, I'm jealous."

"First with Changmin and now Taecyeon, I feel like all the idols who live morally date privately with non-celebrities."

"He is a rarity, a young man who is kind and lives a clean life."

"Congratulations on your relationship Taecyeon!"

"I really feel like he'll be good to her."

"You're so cool Captain Korea."

"She hit the jackpot. Young, good looking, and tall."

How are you reacting to news that Taecyeon is dating? 

Hottest2PMKhun139 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Congrats taecyeon!!! Hope there are only positive responses

alicehalf-66 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Is he even actually active?

Share

2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
7 hours ago
