2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship

2PM's Taecyeon is confirmed to be in a relationship.



On June 23, media outlets reported Taecyeon was dating a non-celebrity, and the couple was spotted on a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.



His label 51K has now confirmed the reports, stating, "It's true Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity. We are careful about saying anything as this is his personal privacy, and his girlfriend is not a celebrity."



Taecyeon is currently filming for the upcoming movie 'Hansan'.