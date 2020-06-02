27

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship

AKP STAFF

2PM's Taecyeon is confirmed to be in a relationship.

On June 23, media outlets reported Taecyeon was dating a non-celebrity, and the couple was spotted on a date at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. 

His label 51K has now confirmed the reports, stating, "It's true Taecyeon is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity. We are careful about saying anything as this is his personal privacy, and his girlfriend is not a celebrity."

Taecyeon is currently filming for the upcoming movie 'Hansan'. 

  1. 2PM
  2. Taecyeon
13 34,881 Share 87% Upvoted

2

chumpy-corsair9 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Is just very rare nowadays to hear that a celebrity is dating a non celebrity.....very nice to hear that....may you lead a better life with her

Share

2

Hottest2PMKhun116 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

aww our ok bingu!!!! So happy for him!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
59 minutes ago   13   34,065
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
59 minutes ago   13   34,065
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
59 minutes ago   13   34,065
IZ*ONE
[Album & MV Review] IZ*ONE – 'Oneiric Diary'
13 hours ago   3   1,447

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND