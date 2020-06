Kim Chung Ha is a fiery redhead in new teaser images for her second pre-release single.

The popular solo artist uploaded a number of gorgeous teaser images for her next release titled "Play". Chung Ha is seen rocking her bold look, leading fans to believe that she has a hit summer anthem on the way.

Check out all the images below and stay tuned for her comeback on July 6 at 6 PM KST!