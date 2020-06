TWICE has set new highs and records with 'MORE & MORE'.

The girls dropped their 9th mini-album 'MORE & MORE' on June 1st, and they wrapped up their 2-week promotions on SBS' 'Inkigayo' on the 14th. They won #1 on their final stage, making it their 102nd music show win. It's a new record for girl groups, and now they currently hold the title as the girl group with the most music show wins. They achieved the feat in just 4 years and 8 months.

Congratulations to TWICE!