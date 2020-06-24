48

SF9's Inseong & Hwiyoung to star as leads in web drama 'Dok Go Bin is Updating'

SF9's Inseong and Hwiyoung have been confirmed as leads in the upcoming web drama 'Dok Go Bin is Updating'.

On June 24, production company Big Picture Mart confirmed Inseong, Hwiyoung, actress Kim Noo Ri, and YouTuber Moon Sang Hoon have been cast in 'Dok Go Bin is Updating', and they recently wrapped up their first filming session.

'Dok Go Bin is Updating' is a comedic story about a friendship between a college student named Ha Deok Ho (Inseong) and kind AI robot Dok Go Bin (Hwiyoung). Kim Noo Ri is playing the role of social media goddess Jin Yoo Ra, who Ha Deok Ho has a crush on, while Moon Sang Hoon is playing the part of Professor Kim.

The web drama is set to premiere in August. 

