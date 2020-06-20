Co-ed project group SSAK3's concept photos are giving us pure '90s vibes

Lee Hyori and Rain shared concept photos for co-ed project group SSAK3.



After the June 20th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' aired, Rain and Lee Hyori each shared a concept photo for their project trio on their personal Instagram. Rain teased fans with the first concept photo bringing back '90s vibes. Then, Lee Hyori followed with another concept photo and behind the scene pictures. The three members are seen rocking the looks straight out of the '90s, with Lee Hyori pulling off tight and high pigtails.



SSAK3 is expected to make their official debut on July 18 KST. Check out the concept photos and behind the scene pictures with Kwanghee below.