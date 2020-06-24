11

Posted by germainej

Insider reveals details on 2PM Taecyeon and girlfriend's relationship

An insider revealed details on 2PM Taecyeon and his girlfriend's relationship.

On June 23, his label 51K confirmed Taecyeon was in a relationship with a non-celebrity, but did not reveal further information due to "his personal privacy." An alleged insider close to the 2PM member has now revealed more details.

According to the insider, Taecyeon's girlfriend is a 29-year-old office worker, and they've been dating seriously for about 3 years. The insider stated, "The couple continued their love without changing even through Taecyeon's military service. Whenever he got a break during his service, they enjoyed dates like any other couple. It's his first time confirming a relationship since his debut, and they're meeting very seriously and healthily."

Taecyeon is currently filming for the upcoming movie 'Hansan'. 

dooda1,204 pts
40 minutes ago

Why wont those insiders shut their mouths? If Taecyeon want to keep his relationship private, those who speak need to be careful of what they say. I know they didnt say anything that could harm him. But even Taecyeons company said they will not reveal anything personal about it.

Hottest2PMKhun161 pts
36 minutes ago

That's nice but I hope no one invades either of their privacies

BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
3 hours ago   36   14,768
