Insider reveals details on 2PM Taecyeon and girlfriend's relationship

An insider revealed details on 2PM Taecyeon and his girlfriend's relationship.



On June 23, his label 51K confirmed Taecyeon was in a relationship with a non-celebrity, but did not reveal further information due to "his personal privacy." An alleged insider close to the 2PM member has now revealed more details.



According to the insider, Taecyeon's girlfriend is a 29-year-old office worker, and they've been dating seriously for about 3 years. The insider stated, "The couple continued their love without changing even through Taecyeon's military service. Whenever he got a break during his service, they enjoyed dates like any other couple. It's his first time confirming a relationship since his debut, and they're meeting very seriously and healthily."



Taecyeon is currently filming for the upcoming movie 'Hansan'.

