#KIMHANB1NFREEDOM is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans mourn the one year anniversary of B.I's departure from iKON and YG Entertainment.

The hashtag is trending number six worldwide as fans state how much the miss B.I and reflect upon his time as a member of iKON. The former idol left his agency and group after being involved in a messy drug-use cover-up scandal. Fans have been showing their support and love for B.I, saying:

can't wait for the day when i don't have to miss you this much anymore.

can't wait for the day when i don't have to miss you this much anymore.

“I want to say thank you and sorry to iKONICS that acted as a shield for iKON that are hit with waves, without reasons and limits.”

—Hanbin (MMA 2018)



"I want to say thank you and sorry to iKONICS that acted as a shield for iKON that are hit with waves, without reasons and limits."

—Hanbin (MMA 2018)

To all iKONICS, I know it's hard but thank you all for still staying with our Hanbin. *Sending my virtual hug*

