IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from June 26th 'Music Bank - Half-Year Special'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.
This week, 'Music Bank' featured a 'Half-Year Special' with special performances by TWICE, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Oh My Girl, NU'EST, TXT, and ASTRO's Sanha, Golden Child's Bomin, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and AB6IX's Daehwi as well as performances by IZ*ONE, Baek Ah Yeon, Stray Kids, Weki Meki, and DIA.
As for comebacks, Seventeen returned with "Left & Right", and Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE".
As for the winners, IU and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Secret Story of the Swan". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!
Watch the performances below!
WINNER:
===
COMEBACK: Seventeen
==
COMEBACK: Golden Child
===
TWICE
==
ATEEZ
==
CRAVITY
==
(G)I-DLE
==
NCT 127
==
NCT Dream
==
NCT U
==
Oh My Girl
==
NU'EST
==
TXT
==
Sanha, Bomin, Hyunjin, Daehwi
==
IZ*ONE
==
Baek Ah Yeon
==
Stray Kids
==
Weki Meki
==
DIA
===
Log in to comment