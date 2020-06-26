3

3

IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from June 26th 'Music Bank - Half-Year Special'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

This week, 'Music Bank' featured a 'Half-Year Special' with special performances by TWICEATEEZCRAVITY(G)I-DLENCT 127NCT DreamNCT UOh My GirlNU'ESTTXT, and ASTRO's SanhaGolden Child's BominStray Kids' Hyunjin, and AB6IX's Daehwi as well as performances by IZ*ONEBaek Ah YeonStray KidsWeki Meki, and DIA.

As for comebacks, Seventeen returned with "Left & Right", and Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE".

As for the winners, IU and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Secret Story of the Swan". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:

===
COMEBACK: Seventeen

==
COMEBACK: Golden Child

===
TWICE

==
ATEEZ

==
CRAVITY

==
(G)I-DLE

==
NCT 127

==
NCT Dream

==
NCT U

==
Oh My Girl

==
NU'EST

==
TXT

==
Sanha, Bomin, Hyunjin, Daehwi

==
IZ*ONE

==
Baek Ah Yeon

==
Stray Kids

==
Weki Meki

==
DIA

===

