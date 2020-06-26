IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from June 26th 'Music Bank - Half-Year Special'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





This week, 'Music Bank' featured a 'Half-Year Special' with special performances by TWICE, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, Oh My Girl, NU'EST, TXT, and ASTRO's Sanha, Golden Child's Bomin, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and AB6IX's Daehwi as well as performances by IZ*ONE, Baek Ah Yeon, Stray Kids, Weki Meki, and DIA.



As for comebacks, Seventeen returned with "Left & Right", and Golden Child made a comeback with "ONE".



As for the winners, IU and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Secret Story of the Swan". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:





COMEBACK: Seventeen





COMEBACK: Golden Child





TWICE





ATEEZ





CRAVITY





(G)I-DLE





NCT 127





NCT Dream





NCT U





Oh My Girl





NU'EST





TXT





Sanha, Bomin, Hyunjin, Daehwi





IZ*ONE





Baek Ah Yeon





Stray Kids





Weki Meki





DIA





