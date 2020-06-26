1

Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie confirms she's dating former major league baseball player Brady Anderson

Stephanie has confirmed she's dating former American major league baseball player Brady Anderson.

It was previously reported Stephanie (32) and Brady Anderson (56) met back in 2012, while Stephanie was working with a ballet team in Los Angeles. It's said the two maintained a close friendship until earlier this year when they decided to start dating.

The former CSJH the Grace has now confirmed the rumors on Instagram, writing, "It took some time to tell you about the situation regarding my boyfriend in the US, but I'm writing to let you know as soon as I can... We're maintaining a good relationship, so I'd be thankful if you looked on it kindly."

She also let fans know she's currently rehearsing for a ballet project in Korea.

Congratulations to the couple!

