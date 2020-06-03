15

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce 48' contestant Go Yoo Jin announces that she has given up on being an idol

Former 'Produce 48' contestant and Blockberry Creative trainee Go Yoo Jin has announced that she has given up her dream of being an idol and has left her agency, 8D Creative.  

She appeared on her friend's AfreecaTV broadcast on June 1st and uploaded a long letter to her Instagram account after being flooded with questions and malicious comments regarding her current activities. The message reads as follows: 



"Hello. This is Go Yoo Jin. 


I have left my label. I wanted to debut but it did not go well as I wanted. It's a job that requires luck and timing, and I've experienced a lot of bad things and damage to my mental health, leading me to quit. I can't talk specifically about this at the moment, but I'll tell you when I can talk about it later. 


I was a trainee for a long time and I tried really hard but once I felt that this was eating away at me, every day was so painful. So I've given up my long time dream and even though I am very sorry to the fans who supported me and waited for my debut, I think I will be living my life as a non-celebrity.


One more thing I wanted to say that I didn't lead fans on by acting as if I was going to debut. Due to personal circumstances, I was unable to say anything in regards to debuting. I tried my best to communicate with the fans that loved me and supported me through Instagram live, Youtube, and Afreeca TV to show my gratitude. I hope that I'll be able to communicate more with the people who decide to support me as a non-celebrity and not an idol trainee through good content. I will try to show you what I am good at and repay all the love I have received thus far. 


Because I am now a non-celebrity, I cannot mention the problematic situation I am in. I received a lot of hurt from an individual who is not a public figure. I ask that you refrain from spreading false rumors. I will have no choice but to resort to legal action in extreme circumstances.

Once again, thank you to all the people who waited for me and I ask for your understanding as I was not able to speak about this situation. I'm sorry." 

We wish Go Yoo Jin the best with her future endeavors. 

trogdorthe8th8,141 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is so heartbreaking, but I respect her choice. I enjoyed her on Produce 48 and couldn't understand why she wasn't more popular. I was also surprised that she hadn't been placed in LOONA to begin with- there have been other 13 member groups and her look and sound would have gone so well with them, but I totally understand and respect that they couldn't add her later. She's so right though, it's all about timing, especially for female idols. The longer she'd have to wait the smaller her chances of having a successful debut would be. It's a real shame, she's got that quality about her to make it. I hope whatever she chooses to do in life she'll be happy and successful.

3

popularit3,669 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

she would slay as a model

well good luck with ur future endeavors

52 minutes ago   0   1,051

