Hyosung reveals diet tips to maintaining her glamorous figure

Hyosung appeared on the June 17 broadcast of 'Radio Star' to talk about her diet tips that helped maintain her glamorous figure.

She revealed that genetics play a big role in one's figure but it is "important to keep what you have. You can't make yourself have something you don't have but you can get rid of something you don't want!". Hyosung stated that she doesn't do intense cardio workouts such as jump roping and that wired bras are a huge no-no in her book.



Hyosung also revealed the painstaking care she takes into her figure, saying that maintenance is important. She stated that she gets "full-body massages. I think that helps. I can see the effect of getting one versus not getting one."





What do you think of these tips?