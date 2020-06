A.C.E's Chan's individual teaser video for the group's upcoming release, 'Stand by you', is nostalgic and dreamy.

The simple yet elegant video shows Chan smiling for the camera as a beautiful piano melody plays in the background. The aesthetics of the teasers give off as high school romance vibe that many are huge fans of.

A.C.E is definitely a group to keep an eye out for, so stay tuned for the release of 'Stand by you' on June 24!