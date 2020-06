Henry has been selected as the new campaign model for 'Budweiser Korea'!





According to 'Budweiser', the singer/song-writer was selected due to his free-spirited mind and his passion for not only his music, but also in various fields such as in acting, varieties, and more. The brand will be releasing its new summer campaign promotion featuring Henry very soon.



Meanwhile, Henry is currently greeting viewers through JTBC's 'Begin Again Korea'.