IZ*ONE's agency files lawsuits against malicious commenters for the second time

On June 11, IZ*ONE's joint management agencies Off The Record Entertainment and Swing Entertainment released an official statement, updating fans on their legal response against malicious comments and online slander.





According to the statement, Off The Record and Swing have official filed lawsuits against various netizens who were seen posting and spreading malicious content involving IZ*ONE via various fan communities, back on June 8. This marks the second time that IZ*ONE's agency has filed lawsuits against malicious commenters.

The statement stressed that continued accounts of severe online and SNS slander defaming the characters of the IZ*ONE members will be met with strict legal action without any settlements from now on, and that the agency will be monitoring online platforms in order to protect their artists.

