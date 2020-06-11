BLACKPINK's Rosé captivates as the July cover model of 'Elle'

BLACKPINK's Rosé is the chic cover model for the July edition of 'Elle'!

Opting for a more mature, chic image in tones of black and white as well as in darker color scheme outfits, Rosé pulled off each of her cover cuts expertly. During her interview, Rosé revealed in relation to BLACKPINK's June comeback, "These days, I'm beginning to feel that every stage is very important and needs to be remembered. I'm looking forward to [making a comeback]. It's my job to show people a new energy from me once I go up on stage. I want to showcase myself in many facets, as a signer, as a performer and more."



Rosé's best cuts from the July issue of this unique cover pictorial were chosen by none other than her fans themselves, via 'Elle' magazine's official Instagram. Check out the different covers of July's 'Elle', below!