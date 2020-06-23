5

3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases a cool, refreshing summer version of 'Happy'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be treating fans to a summer version of her spring single from earlier this year, "Happy"!

Set to premiere this June 26 at 6 PM KST as a live video, Taeyeon's "Happy (Summer Version)" is sure to provide listeners and viewers with a cool, refreshing experience in light of the summer heat wave. 

Taeyeon previously released "Happy" as a digital single back in May of this year, an R&B pop genre track depicting the happiness one feels when spending time with their loved ones.

IMakeMyPoint242 pts 54 seconds ago 0
54 seconds ago

I hope Taeyeon and fans are always Happy!

