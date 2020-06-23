7

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER announce the release of their 2nd Japanese single 'Drama'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be releasing their 2nd Japanese single album, this coming August 19!

Titled 'Drama', the group's upcoming 2nd Japanese single album contains a total of 3 tracks including the Japanese versions of "Can't You See Me?" and "Drama", as well as TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first ever Japanese original single, "Everlasting Shine"!

Pre-orders for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Drama' kick off on June 24. The album is set to be released in 6 different versions including first press limited editions A, B, and C, a regular edition, plus limited editions exclusive to official Weverse shop orders and Universal Music Japan shop orders. 

Can't wait!

  1. TXT
1 442 Share 64% Upvoted

-1

popularit3,893 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

couldnt yall wait to tell me this in like late july or early august now i gotta wait so long

Share
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
ALLKPOP
29 minutes ago   5   186
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
15 hours ago   69   145,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND