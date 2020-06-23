TOMORROW x TOGETHER announce the release of their 2nd Japanese single 'Drama'

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be releasing their 2nd Japanese single album, this coming August 19!

Titled 'Drama', the group's upcoming 2nd Japanese single album contains a total of 3 tracks including the Japanese versions of "Can't You See Me?" and "Drama", as well as TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first ever Japanese original single, "Everlasting Shine"!

Pre-orders for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Drama' kick off on June 24. The album is set to be released in 6 different versions including first press limited editions A, B, and C, a regular edition, plus limited editions exclusive to official Weverse shop orders and Universal Music Japan shop orders.

Can't wait!