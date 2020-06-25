Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie rumored to be dating former major league baseball player Brady Anderson

According to media outlet reports on June 26, former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie is dating a former major league baseball player, Brady Anderson.

Reports claim that Stephanie and Brady Anderson first met back in 2012, while Stephanie was working with a ballet team in Los Angeles. Afterward, it's said that the two maintained a close friendship until earlier this year, when they progressed into lovers.

Stephanie and Brady Anderson are reportedly 23 years apart, as Stephanie was born in 1987 and Anderson was born in 1964. Meanwhile, Stephanie debuted as a member of CSJH The Grace in 2005, before transitioning into a solo artist in 2012.

