8

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie rumored to be dating former major league baseball player Brady Anderson

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on June 26, former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie is dating a former major league baseball player, Brady Anderson.

Reports claim that Stephanie and Brady Anderson first met back in 2012, while Stephanie was working with a ballet team in Los Angeles. Afterward, it's said that the two maintained a close friendship until earlier this year, when they progressed into lovers. 

Stephanie and Brady Anderson are reportedly 23 years apart, as Stephanie was born in 1987 and Anderson was born in 1964. Meanwhile, Stephanie debuted as a member of CSJH The Grace in 2005, before transitioning into a solo artist in 2012. 

  1. CSJH The Grace
  2. Stephanie
4 3,597 Share 73% Upvoted

0

bambamgot7-679 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Sounds American

Share

0

dahyessi149 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If they're dating he's a lucky man

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong shows off his new blonde hair
15 hours ago   18   8,675
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
2 days ago   79   42,968
Big Bang
The Big Bang Files: A History of Scandals
4 hours ago   34   1,507

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND