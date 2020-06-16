Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon hints at a solo single release

On June 16, former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon hinted at a solo music release!

The musician took to her personal Instagram on this day to share a simple image of an emoji against a white background, and wrote, "[O:circle] On my way toward summer that I love 2020.06.18 6 PM Release."



Back in April of this year, fans were sad to see Woo Ji Yoon announce her departure from the beloved duo, Bolbbalgan4. At the time, Bolbbalgan4's agency simply stated "Ji Yoon's personal decision regarding her future" as the reason for her leave from the team.



Do you think this marks Woo Ji Yoon's new start as a solo musician? Stay tuned for updates!



