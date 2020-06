ITZY graced the cover of 'Nylon' fashion magazine's July issue!

For this cover pictorial, the ITZY members portrayed a classic, timeless mood and aura in elegant luxury fashion items. During their interview afterward, the girls recalled some of the most memorable moments of their year and a half since their official debut, including ITZY's debut date, their first ever win on a music show, etc.



Check out a preview of ITZY's cover pictorial above and below.