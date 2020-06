The DIA members are ready to bring their natural charm to the center of attention as they release more teaser images ahead of their mini-album release!

The group released a new set of teaser images today on Twitter showing more of the concept for 'Flower 4 Seasons'. Elegant and feminine dresses further elevate the members' visuals as they pose demurely.

Check out all the photos below and stay tuned for DIA's comeback on June 10 at 6 PM KST!