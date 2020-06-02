EXO Kai's baby nephew gains attention for his good looks and similarities to his uncle

EXO Kai's nephew is gaining attention for his dashing good looks, just like his uncle!

Kai posted some shots of his nephew on May 31 to his Instagram page. The caption states: "He's the same as his uncle. Cute."







The popular idol continued to shower his affections, commenting: "So adorable" and "You look good in your uncle's clothes too." The pictures show multiple shots of Kai's photos of his beloved nephew. Netizens have been cooing over Kai's nephew, saying:

"He's already good looking."

"Perfection."

"Sooooo cute."

What do you think?