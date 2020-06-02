14

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

EXO Kai's baby nephew gains attention for his good looks and similarities to his uncle

AKP STAFF

EXO Kai's nephew is gaining attention for his dashing good looks, just like his uncle!

Kai posted some shots of his nephew on May 31 to his Instagram page. The caption states: "He's the same as his uncle. Cute." 


View this post on Instagram

삼촌이랑 똑이네,귀엽게

A post shared by @ zkdlin on

The popular idol continued to shower his affections, commenting: "So adorable" and "You look good in your uncle's clothes too." The pictures show multiple shots of Kai's photos of his beloved nephew. Netizens have been cooing over Kai's nephew, saying: 

"He's already good looking."

"Perfection."

"Sooooo cute."

What do you think? 

  1. Kai
2 2,071 Share 74% Upvoted

1

kxk4,542 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

hes sooo adorable what a cute baby good genes all around!

Share

0

yaja-yaha727 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

He really is super adorable.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
5 hours ago   1   1,349

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND