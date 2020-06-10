Dara makes it to trending news after showcasing her long legs



Dara uploaded fans with a swag-filled update while filming.

She posed confidently white jean shorts and posted the pictures on June 10 with the caption: "Working hard." The photos made it to trending news on Korean news portal sites.





Dara is seen posing elegantly and displaying her lithe figure in these photos, leading her to make it to trending news for her visuals. She recently appeared in the drama 'Dinner Mate' and seems to be working hard on promoting her career.

Dara is currently a regular MC on MBC's 'Video Star'.