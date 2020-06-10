Fans concerned after hearing TWICE Momo's singing on 'Show Champion'

Fans are expressing concern after watching TWICE's Momo perform on the group's 'Show Champion' encore stage.

Starting at the 2:30 mark in the video below.

Korean and global fans around the world noted their concern after hearing Momo's shaky vocals while performing the group's latest title track "MORE & MORE".

A popular community post highlighted an Instagram post from a global fan while netizens weighed their thoughts on the performance, saying:

"The live was... really bad."

"I think she's surprised herself while singing."



"I'm not trying to be rude but is she tone deaf?"

"I think this song isn't suited for her."

"I know TWICE isn't known for their vocals but this..."



"Why won't JYP let her sing in her own voice?"