Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

BTS fans trick local TV station into airing a birthday shoutout to Jungkook under the name 'John Guk'

BTS fans have tricked a local TV station (FOX 4 in Dallas) into airing a birthday shoutout for Jungkook

The wholesome prank has fans cracking up as a childhood picture of Jungkook was given a special birthday shoutout on a local TV broadcast. Fans submitted Jungkook's childhood picture under the name 'John Guk', leading to much amusement from netizens. Comments include: 

Fans also pranked ABC 7 in Los Angeles into including a picture of Jungkook for the Graduating Class of 2020.

What do you think of these pranks?

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Not the first time ARMY have pulled this!


Astres_Dare 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
They made me laugh so much XD
Reporters response after finding out it was JK in graduation photo, was hilarious too :D

