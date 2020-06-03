BTS fans trick local TV station into airing a birthday shoutout to Jungkook under the name 'John Guk'

BTS fans have tricked a local TV station (FOX 4 in Dallas) into airing a birthday shoutout for Jungkook.
The wholesome prank has fans cracking up as a childhood picture of Jungkook was given a special birthday shoutout on a local TV broadcast. Fans submitted Jungkook's childhood picture under the name 'John Guk', leading to much amusement from netizens. Comments include:
Fans also pranked ABC 7 in Los Angeles into including a picture of Jungkook for the Graduating Class of 2020.
What do you think of these pranks?
