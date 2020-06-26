4

SF9's Zuho opens up personal Instagram account!

SF9's Zuho has opened up a personal Instagram account.

On June 27 KST, SF9 officially announced that their rapper Zuho has opened up a new account under the ID: "zuuuuu_oh". Soon after the announcement, fans flocked over to the account and followed the idol, who now already has over 18.5k followers!

For his first post, Zuho posted a photo of himself taken outdoors in the grassy area, most likely during his teaser photoshoot for SF9's upcoming album. In the captions, he wrote: "Gogogogogogogogogogo".

Let's welcome Zuho on Instagram by following him here!

