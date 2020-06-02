[Album & MV Review] MONSTA X – 'Fantasia X'

MONSTA X – 'FANTASIA X'

Track List:





1. FANTASIA *Title

2. FLOW

3. ZONE

4. Chaotic

5. Beautiful Night

6. IT AIN’T OVER

7. Stand Up

MONSTA X has just dropped their newest one, "Fantasia X." This mini-album has 7 tracks, including the title track "Fantasia." This is their 8th EP.

"FANTASIA" is the kind of K-Pop song that I love to hear. It's energetic, aggressive, and totally fits my mood right now. If I thought I liked MONSTA X before, apparently I hadn't heard what they were capable of. This is a serious bop. "FLOW" is, simply put, a power ballad. It's got some soft elements, but the chorus has all the power and energy. I like this one a lot, mainly because it's smooth in parts, but still has that crunchy goodness that I enjoy. And that rap is awesome.

If I had to choose a title track, "ZONE" would definitely be on the list. It starts out with rapid-fire rapping, transitions into some slick vocals, and has a honking synth during the chorus. It's also hella catchy and danceable. Despite the title, "Chaotic" is anything but. It's pitched in lower tones, with a fuzzy filter set over the whole thing. Sonically, it's a stomping good time, with some ordinary pop stylings contrasting with an edgy chorus. More songs should sound like this. On "Beautiful Night" they take the energy down a couple of notches. This song seems more playful, and each of the boys seems to have a part. I like what they did with this one. It gives us some variety as well as a fun tune.

"IT AIN’T OVER" continues the trend of overall softer songs. It's different from "Beautiful Night" in that it's R&B. I didn't see too much that was unique about it, though, it seemed a little like filler. "Stand Up" was interesting because it had that kind of high-sounding inspirational vibe running through it. All the boys are singing in unison in the beginning, and there's even a flute as accompaniment. It turns into a fairly good banger after that, though.

MONSTA X really impressed me with the vocals on this release. Sometimes they went positively stratospheric. I don't know why they changed like this, but I'm glad they did. They were starting to get a little same-old'-same-old' for a while, and that dulled their edge. With this comeback, it seems they wanted to go big and go loud. And I think they achieved both goals admirably.

MV REVIEW

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker">﻿</span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker">﻿</span>

The boys get wild in this out of this world performance video.

Wild like in those costumes and the first half of the video. They remind me of country-western outfits, only cooler in some ways. Though that may just be the power of K-Pop.

It looks like they're in some kind of posh hotel. The backgrounds are elaborate. I wouldn't mind getting a bed there for the night. What's funny is it's the background for most of the running time, even when they're surrounded by half-naked masked backup dancers in the darkness.

We see shifts in different areas. But they're just flashes, lingering for a few seconds and then on to a different scene. A golden-lit platform, a golden tree where the boys are slumbering, golden curtains, and a clock face.

There's no real overarching narrative. I'm sure all this is supposed to be a fantasy or a dream sequence. Mostly it just seems to be a random collection of scenes.

That doesn't make it a bad thing. I love the song, and the video is more eye candy. I have to give this video an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Score





MV Relevance............8

MV Production...........9

MV Concept...............9

MV SCORE: 8.6

Album Production.....9

Album Concept..........9

Tracklisting................8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.6

OVERALL................8.6