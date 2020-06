Nature has unveiled another set of image teasers!

On June 8 KST, the group released both unit and full group image teasers for their upcoming album 'Nature World: Code M.' In the images, the girls are seen wearing the outfits in their original individual teasers, but now posing with different members, and finally, as a whole group.

Meanwhile, 'Nature World: Code M' is set for release on June 17.

Check out the new teasers below!