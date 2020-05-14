6

Yubin lays back in colorful teaser images for comeback

Yubin has dropped more colorful teaser images for her comeback.

The bright, energetic sticker theme continues with Yubin laying in bed, pointing up, and calling out. As previously reported, it's been 7 months since her last release 'Start of the End', and this will be her first comeback since leaving JYP Entertainment and setting up rrr Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates on Yubin's comeback. What do you think of her comeback concept.

I'm curious about the new yubin song. The photos look really cool.

