4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SECRET NUMBER's Denise is ready to skate in colorful 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image

AKP STAFF

SECRET NUMBER's Denise is next up in the girl group's debut teaser images for 'Who Dis?'.

In the teaser below, Denise holds up a roller skate ready to move forward. As previously reported, the girl group members include former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim. 'Who Dis?' drops on May 19 KST.

Watch LEA and Jinny's MV teasers if you missed them and Soodam and Dita's teaser images.

  1. SECRET NUMBER
  2. DENISE
1 484 Share 57% Upvoted

0

Denisa1999801 pt 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

YESS FINALLY I SHARE MY NAME WITH AN IDOL

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND