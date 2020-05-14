Oh My Girl win #1 + Performances from May 14th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, woo!ah! debuted with "woo!ah!", Natty debuted with "Nineteen", Moon Jong Up made a debut with "Headache", and Park Kang Sung x Rue debuted with "Dear Dad". NU'EST came back with "I'm in Trouble", BVNDIT made a comeback with "Jungle", Bolbbalgan4 came back with "Hug", ASTRO returned with "Knock", Busters made their return with "Paeonia", Fanatics returned with "V.A.V.I. GIRL", DooRi came back with "Beauty Advisory", Noir made a comeback with "Lucifer", and Yoon Tae Kyung returned with "Kissing You".



As for the winners, Oh My Girl and ASTRO were the nominees, but it was Oh My Girl who took the win with "Nonstop". Congratulations to Oh My Girl!



Performances also included Oh My Girl, H&D, CRAVITY, Lee Dae Won, Dickpunks, and Cheeze.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:



DEBUT: woo!ah!







DEBUT: Natty







DEBUT: Moon Jong Up







DEBUT: Park Kang Sung x Rue







COMEBACK: NU'EST







COMEBACK: BVNDIT







COMEBACK: Bolbbalgan4







COMEBACK: ASTRO







COMEBACK: Busters







COMEBACK: Fanatics







COMEBACK: DooRi







COMEBACK: Noir







COMEBACK: Yoon Tae Kyung







Oh My Girl







H&D







CRAVITY







Lee Dae Won







Dickpunks







Cheeze







