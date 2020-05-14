106

31

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

WINNER's Song Min Ho reported to have visited guest house and not public club in midst of COVID-19 advisory

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Song Min Ho is reported to have visited a guest house and not a public club in the midst of the COVID-19 advisory.

As previously reported, Song Min Ho was spotted allegedly performing at a club in Gangwon-do, Yangyang, and YG Entertainment later confirmed he had vacationed with acquaintances and apologized for causing concern.

On May 14, WikiTree reported the WINNER member had actually just performed for acquaintances at a "guest house," not a club. It's reported Song Min Ho visited an acquaintance's guest house in Yangyang County, which included a building for guests only. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. WINNER
  2. Song Min Ho (Mino)
14 25,631 Share 77% Upvoted

26

fisherdab172 pts 23 hours ago 3
23 hours ago

"Amidst covid-19" look at you allkpop still trying to cause a stir instead of admitting y'all fucked up real bad and made false news about him #AppologiseToMino Specifically dispatch the way they constantly get away with making up false scandals i hate this world

Share

3 more replies

7

kpopiskimchi24145 pts 14 hours ago 1
14 hours ago

NO YG NO MONEY lol.

Y'all love to use YG for headlines to make that $$$ (meaning dispatch)

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
3 hours ago   5   33,825
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
5 hours ago   7   7,007
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
13 hours ago   23   15,361
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
3 hours ago   5   33,825
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
5 hours ago   7   7,007

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND