WINNER's Song Min Ho reported to have visited guest house and not public club in midst of COVID-19 advisory

WINNER's Song Min Ho is reported to have visited a guest house and not a public club in the midst of the COVID-19 advisory.
As previously reported, Song Min Ho was spotted allegedly performing at a club in Gangwon-do, Yangyang, and YG Entertainment later confirmed he had vacationed with acquaintances and apologized for causing concern.
On May 14, WikiTree reported the WINNER member had actually just performed for acquaintances at a "guest house," not a club. It's reported Song Min Ho visited an acquaintance's guest house in Yangyang County, which included a building for guests only. However, nothing has been confirmed.
Stay tuned for updates.
