EXO's Chanyeol, Changmo, and Raiden revealed an acoustic session video for "Yours"!
In the jam session above, Chanyeol. Changmo, and Raiden play their own instruments as they perform their latest collaboration song. "Yours" is an R&B track with disco and retro elements about lingering feelings after the end of a relationship.
Watch the "Yours" acoustic live session above and the MV here if you missed it!
EXO's Chanyeol, Changmo & Raiden reveal acoustic session video for 'Yours'
