4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's Arin absent from 'M! Countdown' performance due to sudden muscle pain

AKP STAFF

Arin will be absent from Oh My Girl's 'M! Countdown' performance due to sudden muscle pain.

On May 14, WM Entertainment announced, "Oh My Girl's Arin expressed she was experiencing sudden muscle pain, so she was treated at the hospital and received a diagnosis. According to the doctor's opinion, she is currently resting."

The remaining 6 members of Oh My Girl will continue with their performance of their latest title track "Nonstop" on the music show.

Stay tuned for updates on Arin's condition.

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. Arin
3 972 Share 57% Upvoted

0

IMakeMyPoint100 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I hope its nothing serious or long term, please rest and recover soon, Arin.

Share

0

Hermand2,400 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Get well soon Arin.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND