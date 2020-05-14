Oh My Girl's Arin absent from 'M! Countdown' performance due to sudden muscle pain

Arin will be absent from Oh My Girl's 'M! Countdown' performance due to sudden muscle pain.



On May 14, WM Entertainment announced, "Oh My Girl's Arin expressed she was experiencing sudden muscle pain, so she was treated at the hospital and received a diagnosis. According to the doctor's opinion, she is currently resting."



The remaining 6 members of Oh My Girl will continue with their performance of their latest title track "Nonstop" on the music show.



Stay tuned for updates on Arin's condition.

