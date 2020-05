VICTON's Byungchan and Chan are the latest members to reveal their individual teaser posters for 'Mayday'.

The images show that a lot of thought and effort has been put into putting together the concept for this group's impending comeback. Delicate coloring and symbolism are bound to play an important role in VICTON's newest release, and fans can't wait to see what they have prepared.

Stay tuned for VICTON's comeback on June 2.