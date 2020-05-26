Former Wonder Girls' member Lim and fiance Shin Min Chul talk about their past breakup

Taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul and former Wonder Girls' member Lim are preparing to get married, but their romantic story hasn't always been a smooth ride.

The two talked about previously breaking up on the May 25th episode of 'Don't Be Jealous' where Shin Min Chul stated: "After dating for one year, I got a text from Lim that said that we should break up. She said that we had communication issues and that I'm far from her ideal type. I thought that fate didn't have it for us."



Lim stated: "I didn't have any confidence in my heart. There were a lot of parts where we clashed when we dated. But when we broke up I missed him and realized there was no one else like him. It took a long time for us to become one."

