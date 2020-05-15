BLACKPINK's Jennie gives fans a tour of 'Jentle Home' pop-up store

BLACKPINK's Jennie has released a tour of her pop-up store 'Jentle Home'!



In the 'Marie Claire' magazine video above, Jennie introduces her pop-up store collaboration with eyeglass brand Gentle Monster and gives fans a tour of the adorable shop. 'Jentle Home' is described as a fantasy world created by Gentle Monster and Jennie, and it takes on a doll house concept that's supposed to bring back childhood memories.



The BLACKPINK member herself had a hand in naming the pop-up store, which is open until September 12 KST.



Check out Jennie's 'Jentle Home' introduction video above and her teaser images below.



