Singer/actor Yoon Hak of Supernova confirmed as the first Korean celebrity to test positive for COVID19

Singer/actor Yoon Hak (Jung Yoon Hak, 37), well-known as a member of vocal group Supernova, is reportedly the first identified Korean celebrity to test positive for COVID19.

According to news reports on April 3, Yoon Hak tested positive for the Coronavirus back on April 1. The singer/actor is known for being active as both a member of Supernova and as a producer in Japan, recently participating as a producer for audition program 'G-EGG'.

Then, on March 24 after returning to Korea from his Japanese promotions, Yoon Hak began noticing symptoms of the Coronavirus. He then visited a testing center on March 31, receiving his results a day later. It's reported that Yoon Hak is currently being quarantined and treated at a hospital in Seoul.







[UPDATE] A representative from Yoon Hak's side has confirmed that the singer/actor is receiving treatment for COVID19.

