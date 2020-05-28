Song Ji Hyo in talks for new fantasy human drama, 'Please Come to the Witch's Restuarant'

According to media outlet reports on May 28, actress Song Ji Hyo is in talks for a new drama role in 'Please Come to the Witch's Restaurant'!

Based off of a short novel of the same name, 'Please Come to the Witch's Restaurant' (literal translation) is a fantasy human drama, centered around a restaurant where the food has the power to grand people's wishes. Song Ji Hyo has been offered the role of the story's female lead, the witch Jo Hee Ra. Despite her unquestionable beauty, it's impossible to guess the actual age of Jo Hee Ra. She chose to become a witch after suffering a tragedy in her early twenties, and now runs the 'Witch's Restaurant' with her partner, a woman named Jin.

Do you want to see Song Ji Hyo in 'Please Come to the Witch's Restaurant'?

