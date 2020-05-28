1

Posted by germainej

Pledis Entertainment confirms Seventeen's comeback date!

Pledis Entertainment has confirmed Seventeen's comeback date!

It was previously reported Seventeen are in the final stages of their comeback, and Pledis has now confirmed the rumors. The label stated, "Seventeen are preparing to make a comeback with a new album slated for June 22."

This comeback marks their first album since their album 'An Ode' and title song "Fear" last year. 

Stay tuned for updates on Seventeen's comeback. 

