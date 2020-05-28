1

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls's JeA to return solo with new single + lyrics written by IU

AKP STAFF

On May 28, Brown Eyed Girls's JeA confirmed that she will be returning as a solo artist in June!

JeA will be releasing a brand solo single some time in June, with the lyrics for the new track written by JeA's close hoobae, IU. The Brown Eyed Girls member has yet to reveal more specific details about her solo comeback, so you'll have to look out for updates. 

Meanwhile, this will mark JeA's first solo music release outside of OSTs in approximately a year. The vocalist most recently participated in OST Part.3 for ongoing MBC drama series, 'Born Again'. 

  1. JeA
  2. IU
0 668 Share 25% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND