skyTV's 'Weplay' season 2 to return with original cast + new member NU'EST's JR

skyTV's popular game variety series 'Weplay' has officially been confirmed for season 2!

Previously during season 1, 'Weplay' garnered attention from viewers for its large-scale sets, unique CGI effects, as well as the great chemistry of the cast members - Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, HaHa, DinDinJung Hyuk, and Ha Sung Woon. All of the original cast members of 'Weplay' season 1 will be returning for season 2 except for DinDin, and the stars will also be joined by a new face - NU'EST's JR!

Viewers can catch season 2 of 'Weplay' premiering some time in July of this year, via skyTV channel NQQ!

  1. HaHa
  2. Kang Ho Dong
  3. Lee Soo Geun
  4. JR
  5. Ha Sung Woon
