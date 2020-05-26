TWICE to pre-release a spoiler snippet of 'More & More' exclusively on 'TikTok'

TWICE will be partnering up with global video application 'TikTok' to pre-release a spoiler snippet of their comeback title track, "More & More"!



A spoiler snipper of TWICE's "More & More" will go live exclusively via the girl group's official 'TikTok' account on May 31 at 6 PM KST, a day ahead of their full comeback scheduled for June 1.

In addition, fans can look forward to TWICE's very own 'TikTok' dance challenge, '#MoreandmoreTWICE', also launching immediately after the release of TWICE's 9th mini album 'More & More'.

Will you be catching TWICE's comeback spoiler on 'TikTok'?