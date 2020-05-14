Shinhwa's Junjin writes letter to fans after marriage announcement

Shinhwa's Junjin wrote a letter to fans after his marriage announcement.



On May 14, reports revealed Junjin would be marrying a flight attendant this October, and he's now confirmed the news with a handwritten letter. He wrote:





"Dear Shinhwa Changjo,



I feel both happy and excited to be writing to you like this. I wanted to let Shinhwa Changjo know this news first, but I'm disappointed to learn it was revealed through an article.



However, I've picked up this pen in order to tell you directly. Since I was young, it was my dream to start a happy family of my own. That dream has now became reality. I've become certain I can undergo any hardship with this person by my side, who has always given me strength with her positive and bright energy. I'll work hard in order to live a good and healthy life without disappointing you.



I sincerely pray that our lovely Shinhwa Changjo will also only experience happy things in their lives. To Shinhwa Changjo, who have showered me with too much love for so long, thank you so much. I will also work harder at promoting with a smile, so that I can approach Shinhwa Changjo with an even better image. I will always love you.



Choongjae on May 14, 2020"





