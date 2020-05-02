Rocket Punch spring in with pink for 'The Star'

Rocket Punch are featured in the May issue of 'The Star'.



The girl group took on feminine concepts in pink, and they discussed member roles, their future goals, and more. Yeonhee expressed on their 'all center' group concept, "We wanted to show that any one of us would be able to take on any part that is given to us. We take pride in that."



On their upcoming first anniversary since debut, Suyun said, "It's still hard to believe almost a year has passed. It feels like we've done a lot, but we also have some regrets," and Dahyun added, "I think time goes by so quickly. I hope we're able to show more growth in the future."



As for their goals for 2020, Sohee said, "I hope that as Rocket Punch, we're able to happily perform on stage," while Suyun expressed, "I hope Rocket Punch will be able to receive an award."



In other news, Rocket Punch recently appeared on the 'Dancing Idol'.

