MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon are statuesque in white in 'Fantasia X' teaser images.



For their second concept photos, Shownu and Hyungwon are suited in white as they stand among statues, a different look than their concept in gold. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M.



'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.